Generations join together for open day at Milngavie care home

Novice artists in Milngavie joined forces to create an art installation to mark National Care Home Open Day with some expert help.

Milngavie Manor Care Home, on Craigton Road, hosted a masterclass and creative session led by professional artist Josephine MacLeod to celebrate the role of arts in care.

Local people joined residents to make a splash on a big blank canvases after being challenged to create a colourful piece to hang on the wall of the care home.

As well as contributing to the painting, visitors were able to learn more about art from resident art teacher Josephine, who is the founder of charity ‘J.O.M’ which focuses using art therapy as a way to relieve stress and anxiety.

According to resident Eleanor Cheyne the day was full of fun and positivity.

She said: “Oh I absolutely love this, just watching the children enjoying themselves and smiling is making me want to join in. They are all so clever and well behaved children and a joy to have around.”

Care Home Open Day is a national initiative that sees care homes across the UK open their doors to the public.

For mum Carly Inskip it was wonderful seeing the children enjoying themselves and being creative.

She said: “Today has been amazing, the kids are having a great time and feel so comfortable around all the residents. Giving them all the freedom to create art, both the old and the young working together, and doing it in such a fun way is a brilliant idea.

“I hope this is an annual event I think it benefits everyone and should be a regular thing!”

The positive feedback meant a lot to Care Home Manager Susan Mcelhinney Leung, who said everybody benefited from the session.

She said: “The work Josephine does with our residents is invaluable and we’re always exploring new ways to boost the wellbeing of the people we care for.

“I think it was a brilliant idea to celebrate the role of arts in care, and now we have a lovely community painting to hang on the wall to remind us of a very happy day here too!”

Milngavie Manor Care Home is part of Hamberley Care Homes, offering 24-hour residential, dementia and nursing care.