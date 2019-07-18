Gavin Mill’s fair trade rice most ethical in UK

One of the best-selling products at Gavin’s Mill Fair Trade shop in Milngavie has been named the “most ethical” in the UK.

The founder of Just Trading Scotland (JTS), John Riches, who set up the not-for-profit fair trade organisation in 2009, is delighted that the Kilombero rice from Northern Malawi has taken the accolade in Ethical Consumer magazine.

Gavin’s Mill Fair Trade shop opened in March 2017 after John’s first venture into fair trade the Balmore Coach House Fair Trade shop and café, closed in January the same year. Balmore man John, who retired as chairperson of the board of directors of JTS in May this year, said: “The smallholder rice farmers who produce this rice on their single-acre plots have just achieved the impossible.

“They have beaten off competition from many other key brands sold in the UK, to get the accolade of the most ethical rice you can buy. It has won Great Taste awards as well, so you can enjoy the taste and feel good while eating it!”

Tracy Mitchell, business manager at JTS and member of the Lenzie Fair Trade Steering Group, said “This is fantastic news for JTS as we celebrate 10 years of providing dignity through trade.

“We are grateful for the support the Scottish Government has provided for our work with the farmers in Malawi through its Malawi Development Programme and are pleased that the review by the Ethical Consumer recognised the strength of our relationship with those farmers.”

Mary Popple, the new Chairperson of JTS, also welcomed the news.

She said: “We are delighted that Kilombero rice has come out on top.”