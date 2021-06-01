Fundraiser to to buy children's books for Women's Aid
A Milngavie woman is aiming to raise £200 to enable East Dunbartonshire Women’s Aid to buy children’s books.
Mother-of-two Carla MacAllister, who runs www.booksnbobs.co.uk as an independent Usborne organiser, wants to help families fleeing abuse.
She said: “I know to many families, books are a luxury.
"I am passionate about improving childhood literacy and know a love for reading can have a profound impact through improving mental health via relaxation.”
If over £120 is raised, Usborne will donate an extra 10 per cent in free books. To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/edwausbornebooks.