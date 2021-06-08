Friends of Milngavie Reservoir and Scottish Water team up for community litter-pick

Volunteers got to work to tidy up the land surrounding Mugdock and Craigmaddie Reservoirs

To mark Volunteers’ Week they tidied up the land surrounding Mugdock and Craigmaddie Reservoirs, known collectively as the Milngavie reservoirs.

The volunteer group, which encouraged local involvement in the event, has been instrumental in bringing together Volunteer Scotland and Keep Scotland Beautiful, as part of their community drive to enhance and protect the reservoirs.

Eddy Yacoubian, chairman of Friends of Milngavie Reservoir, said: “We were pleased to be taking part in this joint volunteering day, to celebrate Volunteers’ Week, for which we have been recognised by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

"I am also delighted to launch our new Vision Statement, which champions volunteering, and aims to build on a renewed sense of common purpose and community ownership.

"Volunteering can be a catalyst for social good and we will continue our efforts to improve the special environment of the reservoirs.

"I look forward to building on our partnership working with Scottish Water and playing our part in representing the views of local groups and communities.”

Brian Lironi, corporate affairs director for Scottish Water, added: “We were delighted to be working with Friends of Milngavie Reservoir, and the local community, to pick up littler at the Milngavie reservoirs.

"It’s through activity and collaboration such as this that we hope to promote how valued the reservoirs are and how we can all work together to keep them clean and tidy.”

Volunteers Week is an annual celebration of the contribution millions of people make across the UK.

Alan Stevenson, chief executive of Volunteer Scotland, said: “The Friends of Milngavie Reservoir demonstrate how volunteers can improve their local green space.

"Groups like these are truly the lifeblood of our local communities; making them healthier, more connected and greener.