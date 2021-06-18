Flagship scheme is failing to secure long-term employment

West Scotland list MSP Pam Gosal

Ms Gosal claims the flagship Fair Start Scotland scheme has not been fully resourced, which has meant across Scotland only nine per cent of individuals referred to it have stayed in employment for 26 weeks or more.

According to the Scottish Government’s own figures, in East Dunbartonshire 575 people were referred to the scheme by the end of March 2021, but only 50 stayed in employment for over six months.

Ms Gosal believes Ministers need to urgently up their game to ensure people seeking work are guaranteed long-term employment opportunities to help accelerate the economic recovery.

She said: “It is hugely concerning that such a small number of people referred by this flagship employment scheme are remaining in work for a sustainable period.

“This is all too typical of the Scottish Government to announce a flagship scheme to much fanfare, but fail to fully resource it.

“As we hopefully continue to ease restrictions, we are facing a looming economic crisis. This scheme must start delivering for people seeking vital employment opportunities in East Dunbartonshire.