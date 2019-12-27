Firm pledge to help loneliness

Almost 100 guests attended the Dunbartonshire Chamber Christmas Lunch at Bearsden making it the most successful yet.

Special guest speaker, Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce and one of Scotland’s foremost business leaders, gave an inspiring speech to begin the proceedings at Boclair House.

The charity fundraising raffle was also a great success and, along with other donations, generated more than £1,000 for the Golden Friendships charity which tackles loneliness.

Damon Scott, chief executive of the Dunbartonshire Chamber of Commerce, was delighted with the event: “We have had fantastic feedback across the board and Liz’s speech was particularly well received.

“Boclair House provided a suitably prestigious venue and we all thoroughly enjoyed the 5 star service and an excellent meal.

“The afternoon was topped off with generous donations to our raffle so thanks must go to both the guests who bought tickets and to those companies who supported our fundraising efforts by donating prizes.

“We also enjoyed the support of the Highland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association as our headline sponsor and Chivas who both sponsored the event to help make it the success it was.

“We are already putting plans in place for the 2020 event and have set ourselves the challenge of making next year’s event bigger and better.”

For more information, visit www.dunbartonshirechamber.co.uk.