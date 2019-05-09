Firm favourites on this year’s shortlist at East Dunbartonshire Business Awards

The shortlist has been unveiled for this year’s East Dunbartonshire Business Awards – shining a spotlight on the stars helping to power the local economy.

Dozens of businesses, entrepreneurs and community champions entered or were nominated for the 2019 awards – organised by East Dunbartonshire Council.

A judging panel involving representatives of the council and local business community poured through the many entries and drew up a shortlist for each category:

Start-up Business – Everything Hygiene Ltd, Interior Space, Shweta Mistry.

Established/Growth Business – Home Instead Senior Care, Indie Authors World, Topglass.

Digital Innovation – Anytime Fitness, Avec Panache, Bearsden Beauty.

Independent Retail Business – iD Dance, School, Sport & Leisure Wear Ltd, I Sew 2, Table 13 Express.

Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism – Finsbay, Spirit of Alba, West Highland Apartments, The Lomond and The Nevis.

Service Provider – Better Organised, Dan Frazer Gardening, XY&Z Creative Limited.

Social Enterprise – Auchinairn After School Care Forest School, Babes in the Wood, Creatovators CIC.

Community Champion – DC Electrical Services, Milngavie in Bloom, The Tennis Aces.

Eco-Friendly Business – The Caurnie Soaperie, Reza Wood Designs, Sealy MacWheely.

There will also be an overall Business of the Year – chosen from the nine category winners.

The winners will be announced at the final on Friday, May 17, at Kirkintilloch Town Hall.

The Kirkintilloch Herald and Milngavie Herald newspapers are among the sponsors of the awards

Councillor Billy Hendry said: “Congratulations to all our finalists, who exemplify the inspiration, innovation and determination which is driving East Dunbartonshire’s economy.

“The judges faced a real challenge choosing finalists for each category.

“This year we received the highest number of entries ever and the high quality bodes well for the economic future of East Dunbartonshire.”

As well as networking opportunities, the awards final will include a fundraiser to support local social enterprise Creatovators CIC,

Creatovators work to support people on the autistic spectrum and their families, enriching lives, and promoting health and wellbeing.