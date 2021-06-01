Doorstep crime campaign launched in East Dunbartonshire

Never be afraid to close the door on unwanted callers

With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, officers have warned this presents a golden opportunity for unscrupulous doorstep criminals.

Rogue traders offer services typically carried out to a poor standard at over-inflated prices, and may use intimidation, pressure or threats to get payment or consent to carry out work.

The works carried out have often been unnecessary, of poor quality and evidence shows it is not uncommon for them to take money upfront and never return to carry out the work.

These criminals will often start with a relatively small priced job but the situation can quickly escalate to larger much more expensive works.

Posters and leaflets will be distributed in the area warning retired residents to be on their guard from rogue traders who may see them and their home as a prime target. The message will also be highlighted on the council's social media channels.

Joint Council leader Andrew Polson said, "We take doorstep crime very seriously in East Dunbartonshire and I would urge everyone to be wary about people who call at houses offering to do roofing, gardening or other work.

"Although you may feel awkward, never be afraid to close the door on doorstep callers. If you're in any doubt then contact the police by calling 101."

The website www.approvedtrader.scot is an easy way to find a trader who has been approved by trading standards. The website draws together members of the Trusted Trader or Buy with Confidence schemes and is managed by the Society of Chief Officers of Trading Standards in Scotland.

Residents can also register for East Dunbartonshire Community Alerts. This allows people to keep up to date by email with the latest news - including reports of doorstep crime, scams, burglaries and more in East Dunbartonshire.

To sign up for East Dunbartonshire Community Alerts, complete the online form by visiting www.neighbourhoodwatchscotland.co.uk/sign-up-for-alerts