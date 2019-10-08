Date given for the opening of long-awaited Aldi store in Milngavie

A date has been given for the opening of the long-awaited Aldi store in Milngavie.

It will open on Thursday, November 7 at 8am.

Standing at 1,254 sqm of retail space, the West Retail Park store will be the first Aldi in the area and will be run by store manager, Andrew Sweeney.

Exclusive offers will run throughout opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range.

The discount store has brought a number of job opportunities to the area. The retailer aims to have 1,200 stores by 2025 and says it is committed to further improving its existing stores for customers across the country.

Aldi Milngavie, will offer large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, Scottish meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, a fixture along the back wall showcasing Aldi’s Beers, Wines and Spirits, and an exclusive section of Health & Beauty products.

The new store stocks over 400 Scottish products from over 90 suppliers across the country. From Aldi’s Specially Selected Shortbread to its fresh core range of Scottish meat and fish.

Additionally, this year marks the 25th anniversary of Aldi’s presence in Scotland, showing its ongoing commitment to bringing shoppers high quality, local produce. The supermarket was recently crowned Scottish Sourcing Business of the Year at the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards, recognised for its strong relationships with suppliers and commitment to increasing its range of Scottish products from 400 to over 450 by the end of 2020.

Aldi’s Specialbuys will also be available every Thursday and Sunday, on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

To celebrate the store opening, Andrew Sweeney and his team will be joined by Olympic Bronze Medallist Lauren Gray, to cut the all-important ribbon on the opening morning.

Aldi Store Manager, Andrew Sweeney, said: “We can’t wait to finally open the doors to the new store on West Retail Park. It’s set to be a special day as we’ll be celebrating the opening of Aldi’s first store in Milngavie and having Olympic hero, Lauren Gray, join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Curling star, Lauren Gray, added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its endless support of Team GB.”

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Milngavie to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in their community, to receive regular donations of surplus food from the supermarket.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to five days a week.

Any charities in Milngavie that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

The new store will be located on Unit 1, West Retail Park, Milngavie, G62 6JP and will be open: Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 10.00pm

Sunday: 9.00am - 8.00pm