Cream of the crop who mean business

Shining stars of the local economy have been honoured at the final of the East Dunbartonshire Business Awards 2019.

Dozens of stellar contenders were in the running for the this year’s awards – organised by East Dunbartonshire Council.

The winners, chosen by a judging panel involving representatives of the Council, Dunbartonshire Chamber of Commerce, and business and voluntary sectors, were announced at the final, held in Kirkintilloch Town Hall on Friday, May 17.

This year’s top award of Business of the Year went to Finsbay, a café, bar and restaurant in Milngavie.

The 2019 winners in full: Start-Up Business – Everything Hygiene Ltd.

Established/Growth Business –- Home Instead Senior Care.

Digital Innovation – Bearsden Beauty.

Independent Retail Business – I Sew 2 (award sponsored by the Kirkintilloch and Milngavie Herald).

Hospitality, Leisure & Tourism – Finsbay.

Eco-Friendly Business – The Caurnie Soaperie.

Service Provider –- Better Organised.

Social Enterprise – Auchinairn After School Care – Forest School.

Community Champion – Milngavie in Bloom.

Special Recognition Award – The Caurnie Soaperie.

Business of the Year –Finsbay.

Councillor Billy Hendry, convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, helped to present the awards.

He said: “Congratulations to all the winners – and indeed all of our finalists – who have shown the innovation, determination and hard work so vital to the success of East Dunbartonshire’s economy.

“The final was a fantastic advert for local business and commerce. It was also an ideal opportunity to speak to the nominees about the tremendous work taking place locally and a useful networking opportunity for businesses.”

The event also included a fundraising raffle and auction to support local social enterprise Creatovators CIC, which works to support people on the autistic spectrum and their families – enriching lives, and promoting health and wellbeing. A total of £1,870 was raised thanks to the generosity of guests.

Thanks have been given to the large number of local businesses, organisations and people who donated prizes and to the firms, enterprises and organisations which partnered with the council to sponsor this year’s awards.