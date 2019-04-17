Council cut opening hours at local hubs

Following the Easter Bank holiday weekend, East Dunbartonshire Council will cut the opening hours for all four community hubs to 9am to 5pm.

The community hubs, which are based in Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown, Bishopbriggs and Bearsden, offer customers a wide range of services under one roof including Council Tax, benefits, registration, licensing, housing and other general council enquiries.

The community hubs have been operating a variety of early morning, late evening and Saturday opening hours, but a recent review of this service has shown that footfall during these extended opening times is very low.

In line with customer demand, and as part of the efficiencies being delivered through the council’s new customer service delivery model, opening hours will change to 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday across all four community hubs. Out with these hours customers can continue to access a range of services online by visiting www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk or by calling 0300 123 4510 in emergency situations.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson said: “The introduction of community hubs across East Dunbartonshire has been very well received and many customers benefit from being able to access council services and make payments in one visit.

“However, findings from our recent review confirm that whilst community hubs are popular, the majority of visits take place between the hours of 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.”

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody, added: “These new opening hours at our community hubs is supplemented by 24 hour access to all services via the council website. This will ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our customers whilst running services as efficiently as possible.”

The new opening hours will come into force on Tuesday, April 23, following the Easter bank holiday weekend. All four community hubs will be closed on Friday, April 19 until Tuesday, April 23.