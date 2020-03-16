Concern over housing plans

Bearsden Golf Clubs plans to sell land to Robertson Homes to build around 65 new homes, subject to planning approval is meeting with some strong opposition locally.

This application is now to be debated before East Dunbartonshire Council’s Planning Board on March 24.

Access is planned to be from Thorn Road, opposite Bearsden Primary and East Dunbartonshire Council’s air quality monitoring station.

Submitted plans indicate parking for 200 vehicles with the development.

A spokesman for campaign group, Bearsdone and Milngone said: “Traffic congestion is an increasing problem and bringing more cars into the area will only make matters worse.

“In addition, since this development was submitted several years ago, our infrastructure has not kept pace with other developments in the area, and it could be argued that it has deteriorated.

“Bearsden Academy is at full capacity, GP Waiting times are increasing, local pollution levels remain high where one in 29 deaths in Scotland are being attributed to air pollution

Toxic emissions can damage children’s growth and leave them with lasting health problems.”

The British Lung Foundation’s, Graham Sneddon has also stated “air pollution is responsible for a lot of health problems which affect the young, the old and those with underlying health conditions.

Ultra-fine carbon particles (PM 2.5) are particularly damaging. The Scottish Government has set the recommended limit for exposure to PM2.5s as 10 micrograms per cubic metre. At Bearsden Cross, the average last year was 6.3 and the council claim because the levels are below the set target of 10 there is no cause for concern.

The campaigners spokesman went on: “To approve the current application with the additional effect on air quality and the proven detrimental effect on the health of all residents, especially children, would be irresponsible.

“We are calling on everyone in the community to communicate their opposition to the plans by contacting local councillors before the planning board meeting on March 24.

A spokesperson from Robertson Homes, said: “We have worked closely with East Dunbartonshire Council to establish a betterment for Bearsden Cross and have complied with all planning policies including air quality measures, in order to bring through this allocated site for development.”