Cabin crew jobs up for grabs as Emirates airline holds recruitment day in Glasgow

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is holding a Cabin Crew Recruitment Day in Glasgow.

The airline is looking for candidates to join its multi-national cabin crew team.

The Dubai-based airline is holding a Cabin Crew Recruitment Open Day at 9am sharp on Sunday 29th September at the Radisson Blue Hotel, 301 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G2 8DL.

The airline is looking for both women and men with an open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented working attitude, to deliver its award-winning on board experience to customers.

Applicants hoping to give their careers a flying start can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph.

Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to complete an online application on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the Open Day.

There are several criteria that need to be filled in order to be considered: these include that applicants are at least 21 years of age at the time of joining, have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes and are able to adapt to new people, new places and new situations.

Further information about the venues and the requirements for the selection process including the assessment day dress code and tutorials can be found at http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/

Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

Emirates currently flies to 158 destinations across six continents operating a modern fleet of 269 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft. Emirates offers candidates an outstanding career opportunity, in-depth training as well as an unmatched cultural exposure working within a truly international team of cabin crew from over 135 nationalities including more than 1400 from the UK.

Emirates has been flying to the UK for since 1987 and currently offers 130 weekly flights between Dubai and eight UK gateways – Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.