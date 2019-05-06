Builders warned over noise nuisance as 200 homes to be built at Stepps

The developers behind a major housing development in Stepps will have to find ways to minimise disruption and noise problems for locals.

Barratt Homes, CALA Homes and Garnkirk Estates are jointly proposing to construct 200 homes at a site to the north of Cumbernauld road and east of Hornshill Farm Road.

The planning application received 26 objections from residents and Stepps Community Council, and although permission was initially refused an appeal to the Scottish Government was successful.

North Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee held a hearing on Thursday, May 2.

The objections covered a wide range of perceived issues including overdevelopment of the area, inappropriate design boundary treatment, inappropriate contextual plan, loss of vegetation and greenbelt, drainage, impact on character, traffic problems during construction and the new residents increasing pressure on roads, and schools.

Councillors’ opinions on the development were split, with some claiming the housing shortage in North Lanarkshire demanded this development – which will include a significant percentage of affordable housing – go ahead while others agreed with the objectors.

However, as the Scottish Government had already given approval those who disapproved of the development were informed there was little that could be done to interrupt the process at this stage.

Acting on advice from council officers, Councillor Stephen Bonnar (SNP, Thorniewood) proposed to demand that the measures outlined in the plan to mitigate problems such as construction noise and noise from the surrounding roads, which it was felt would impact some residents of these future properties, be revised in order that they are more effective. This was seconded by Councillor Trevor Douglas (Conservative, Airdrie Central) and the amendment was passed by nine votes to six.