Bishopbriggs jobs fears in Aviva cuts

Local MSP Rona Mackay has written to the senior public policy manager at Aviva to ask for a meeting to get more information on the possible impact of jobs in Bishopbriggs following the company’s announcement on redundancies.

The insurance giant, which employs more than 1000 people at Bishopbriggs, announced it is to shed around 1,800 jobs over the next three years across the UK as part of an overhaul to save £300 million a year.

Ms Mackay said: “Aviva is one of the biggest employers in my constituency and I was shocked to hear this announcement. As yet we don’t know if, and when, Bishopbriggs will be affected so I have asked for an urgent meeting to try and find out more.

“The uncertainty and insecurity will hit morale at the company, which has a great track record in employee relations. I will stress to senior management at their Norwich HQ how important this employer is to the community and the importance of retaining job numbers there.”

Aviva, which employs around 30,000 staff in total in the UK, has said it will look to keep redundancies to a minimum as it slashes costs, with some of the role cuts coming from natural staff turnover.

The group said savings will also be made across central costs, contractor and consultant spend, reduction in project spend and in other areas.

It has not given a split of which teams or offices will be affected, but said the cuts will be made across its UK and international operations.

Aviva also plans to split its UK life and general insurance businesses to “enable stronger accountability and greater management focus”.

It comes as part of a revamp by new Aviva chief executive Maurice Tulloch, who came in March.