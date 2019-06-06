Bishopbriggs jobs fears as Aviva announce cuts

There are concerns for jobs in Bishopbriggs after Aviva announced it will be making redundancies.

One of the insurance giants’ major offices is based in the town.

Around 1,800 jobs are being axed over the next three years across the company as part of an overhaul to save £300 million a year.

Aviva - which employs around 30,000 staff in total - said it will look to keep redundancies to a minimum as it slashes costs, with some of the role cuts coming from natural staff turnover.

The group said savings will also be made across central costs, contractor and consultant spend, reduction in project spend and in other areas.

It has not given a split of which teams or offices will be affected, but said the cuts will be made across its UK and international operations.

Aviva also announced plans to split its UK life and general insurance businesses to “enable stronger accountability and greater management focus”.

It comes as part of a revamp of the group by new chief executive Maurice Tulloch, who took on the top job in March.

He said: “Reducing Aviva’s costs is essential to remain competitive and this means tough decisions and job losses which I do not take lightly.

“We will do all we can to minimise redundancies and support our people through this”.

Aviva has major UK offices in Norwich, Bristol, Sheffield, York, Perth and Bishopbriggs outside Glasgow.