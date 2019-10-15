Billington’s Lenzie Gin takes the top prize at prestigious Scottish Gin Awards

A gin developed by Billington’s of Lenzie has come out top in the prestigious Scottish Gin Awards.

The annual national awards programme, now in its third year, celebrates excellence in Scottish gin and has revealed the names of the best gins made in Scotland this year.

Lenzie Gin, developed by the local delicatessen with contract distillers Distillutions of Arbroath, fought off competition from 44 other contenders to win the gold medal in the London Dry Gin of the Year.

It then went on to win the judges prize for Gin of the Year; the best gin in the competition.

The gin is made using cranberry and bilberry which grows locally.

The Scottish Gin Awards revealed the winners at the weekend following a rigorous judging process involving 30 leading experts from across the UK, the assessment of 104 written entries and the blind tasting of 173 gins, all distilled in Scotland.

The ultimate award, Scottish Gin Distillery of the Year, was presented to Caithness-based Dunnet Bay Distillers after phenomenal growth in demand for their Rock Rose Gins worldwide.

Chair of the judging panel, Alex Bruce, Managing Director of Adelphi Distillery said: “Once again, and with rising numbers of nearly 600 people, we have managed to gather as one industry, to celebrate our world-leading Scottish gin.

“Congratulations to all the Scottish distilleries and supporting businesses which have been successful.

“Winning a Scottish Gin Awards medal is a significant achievement and provides a huge opportunity to promote Scottish gin both at home and abroad.