Bearsden scientist swaps lab coat

A Bearsden cancer scientist this week swapped his lab coat for legislation as he shadowed a senior civil servant at the Houses of Parliament and Whitehall.

The project was part of a unique pairing scheme run by the Royal Society – the UK’s national academy of science – with support from the UK Government Office of Science.

During his visit, Professor Robert Insall, a scientist at the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute in Bearsden, shadowed Gregory Dyke, the Head of UK Internal Market, Delivery and Engagement at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and learned about his work.

As well as attending seminars and panel discussions about how evidence is used in policy making, Professor Insall also attended a mock Select Committee.

The visit provided Professor Insall with a behind the scenes insight into how policy is formed and how his research can be used to make evidence-based decisions. It also gave Mr Dyke the opportunity to investigate the science behind his decisions and improve their access to scientific evidence.

Professor Insall said: “Science is most interesting when it changes things. I’m delighted to have had this opportunity to see how our research at the Beatson Institute can help steer future government policy.”

Sir Venki Ramakrishnan, President of the Royal Society, commented: “It is crucial that we invest in the relationship between scientists and politicians, so that either profession can articulate and appreciate the pressures confronted by both.”