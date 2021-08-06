Back to school help from Bishopbriggs social enterprise

Babes in Wood social enterprise

With schools set to go back next week, the community interest group has been visited by local MSP for Strathkelvin and Bearsden Rona Mackay.

The news comes after the Herald had previously reported that the Scottish Government’s school uniform grant had helped 2,014 children throughout East Dunbartonshire meet the cost of school attire.

Ms Mackay, who has supported the group since her first election to the Scottish Parliament in 2016, continued to praise Babes in the Wood, calling their sustained community support “vital” as we emerge from COVID-19.

Rona said: “It’s always a complete joy to visit Heather and all the team at Babes in the Wood who continue with their vital, inspirational support to our community.

“As we emerge from COVID-19, Babes in the Wood are at the forefront of providing help and assistance to those who need it most.

"This is especially so through their free school uniform stock, on hand to all those who need it as we enter the new term of school, they’re ensuring that pupils have the best start in school as we aim to put the disruption of coronavirus in our rear-view mirror.

“I’ll never tire of championing them as their local MSP and would encourage everyone throughout Strathkelvin and Bearsden to show their support for Babes in the Wood just as they’ve done for our community in our time of need.

Founder of Babes in the Wood Heather Royan said: “It was great to welcome Rona again to our hub in Bishopbriggs updating her on our work for the year and showing her our plans for the future.

“With schools set to go back next week and with the rising costs of the uniform, we have plenty of stock available for free for anyone who needs it for schools throughout East Dunbartonshire.

“We’re grateful for the continued support of Rona and everyone throughout the community at this time.