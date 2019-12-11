Area’s first micro-brewery

An award-winning craft brewery opens its first bar in Milngavie this week – and is set to follow with its own micro-brewery – a first for the area.

The Jaw Brew bar at Crossvegate, will also be one of Scotland’s smallest bars with capacity for just 28 customers.

It will serve locally sourced drinks, including the brand’s own craft beer and gin.

The company’s brewery will also move to the Milngavie premises in the New Year, and will become East Dunbartonshire’s first micro-brewery. The team aims to host brewery tours and craft beer tasting sessions.

Jaw Brew founder, Mark Hazell, said: “We attend a lot of beer festivals and events where we serve customers from pop-up bars.

“When the Milngavie premises became available it was an ideal opportunity to bring the Jaw Brew brewery to the area and open our first permanent bar.

“There is nothing like this in the local area. Our firm is family-owned and run so customers can expect to see me, or family, behind the bar.”

The Hazell family also owns and operates East Dunbartonshire’s first gin distillery. Bardowie gin is created at the family’s old miller’s cottage on the shores of Bardowie Loch.

Mark added: “We recognised customers who bought our beer were also looking for quality, craft gin.

“Bardowie Loch is the perfect location for a distillery and, with the help of the botanicals hand-picked around our family home, we created a delicious, craft gin.”