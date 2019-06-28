A £2,000 business boost for inspirational Crohn’s charity

An inspirational charity which has volunteers in East Dunbartonshire and gives 100% of its donations to fund research into Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, has been given a financial business boost.

An impressive £2,000 was raised at the 2019 East Renfrewshire Business Awards, organised by the local Chamber of Commerce, for Cure Crohn’s Colitis (C3) based in Glasgow. The charity supports medical research to find a cure for the two debilitating inflammatory bowel diseases.

The fabulous total was reached thanks to the generosity of local firms, organisations and individuals, via a raffle at the evening at Dalmeny Park Hotel in Barrhead. Over 160 guests attended.

Roy Provan, Chair of Cure Crohn’s Colitis, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that East Renfrewshire Chamber of Commerce chose Cure Crohn’s Colitis to be their nominated charity for the raffle at the annual awards ceremony.

“The Chamber is an organisation I know well. It represents a wide variety of businesses across an area just south of Glasgow. We can assure them that every single penny raised will go to much needed patient-centric research into inflammatory bowel disease and not into overheads.”

Roy is pictured with Laura Molloy, the new president of East Renfrewshire Chamber of Commerce,