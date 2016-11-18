Westerton Christmas Tree lights switch-on and Fayre

The Christmas tree lights will be switched on in Westerton on Friday, November 25 at 7pm by this year’s Westerton Gala Queen, Eva MacIntosh.

The event, organised by Bearsden West Community Council (BWCC), will also have a Christmas Fayre from 6pm to 8pm in Westerton Hall.

There will be a fabulous selection of gifts and kids craft activities. Westerton Male Voice Choir and Westerton Primary School singing group will also be there to entertain everyone and visitors can enjoy a free mulled wine and mince pie on the night.

The Community Council will have its usual monthly meeting on Wednesday, November 30.

Following the recent successful elections, prior to the normal meeting, they will hold an Extra Ordinary General Meeting to nominate and confirm post holders within the Community Council.

Robert Paterson, secretary of BWCC, said: “I would encourage as many residents from the area to come and take part in this democratic process. The Community Council needs your support so please turn up, because as they say if you don’t use it you may lose it.”