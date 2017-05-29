Volunteer at Moonwalk Scotland

Walk the Walk is calling on people to unleash their inner Tarzan and become a jungle VIP by volunteering at The MoonWalk Scotland next month.

The grant-making breast cancer charity is looking for volunteers to help at the event on Saturday, June 10 which starts and finishes at Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.

The MoonWalk Scotland will see thousands of Walkers pounding the pavements through the streets of the capital city at midnight, wearing decorated bras, as they raise money and awareness to help fight breast cancer. This year’s Jungle Safari challenge marks the 12th year of the event.

From marshaling and working in the baggage tent, to handing medals and manning water stations – there is a role for everyone. Whether you’ve got a few hours to spare, or you are able to help throughout the night, every volunteer plays a crucial role in the success of the event.

Cathie Purves, a Scottish law accountant/paralegal from Edinburgh, has volunteered at The MoonWalk Scotland every year since 2007.

She said: “Volunteering at The MoonWalk Scotland is inspirational, exciting, worthwhile, and good fun. Giving your time, energy and encouragement as a volunteer is invaluable for the event to be a success, and every hour you can donate makes a huge difference. Don’t worry if you are unable to be on your feet all night- there will be something to suit your needs and abilities, and at the end of it all you will get a great big Walk the Walk hug.”

Around 80,000 people have taken part in The MoonWalk Scotland over the years, helping to raise more than £19.9 million. Most of the money raised from the event stays in Scotland to help improve the lives of people with cancer now.

To find out more, or to sign up as a volunteer visit walkthewalk.org