A festive treat in store at The Citizens Theatre

A magical adventure filled with wonder and surprise awaits you this Christmas, with the circus-inspired adaptation of classic fairytale Hansel & Gretel at the Citizens Theatre from December 6 until January 7.

And, with ticket sales beating last year’s The Extra suggests you get a shift on if you don’t want to be left disappointed!

Abandoned in a deep forest with no way home, Hansel and Gretel stumble upon an extraordinary circus. Enticed by a travelling company of acrobats, clowns and musicians, and the delicious smell of gingerbread, they are lured into the path of a cruel witch who plots to devour them.

Hansel & Gretel is a colourful big-top adventure filled with fun, laughter and suspense, recommended for ages 6+. Capturing all the splendour of the original tale with a generous pinch of Citz magic and some unexpected twists, Hansel & Gretel is a deliciously indulgent feast that all the family can enjoy.

Directed by Artistic Director, Dominic Hill this new Christmas production reunites with the talented creative team behind the Citizens’ five-star production of A Christmas Carol, which captivated sell-out audiences in 2014.

Designer Rachael Canning and Lighting Designer Lizzie Powell will bring the spectacle of the circus to the stage, creating a fairytale world of theatrical magic.

A weird and wonderful soundscape conjuring all the fun of the fair will be created by Hill’s regular collaborator Nikola Kodjabashia and performed live on stage by the company.

A talented ensemble of actors will bring the characters to life. The cast includes John Kielty in the dual roles of Father and Lob and John O’Mahony as Orin, who both revisit the Citizens Theatre having appeared in A Christmas Carol.

Citizens Theatre Actor Intern Shaun Miller, most recently been seen on stage in Hill’s production of The Rivals, takes the role of Hansel. Fellow Actor Intern Chloe-Ann Tylor, who appeared in the Citizens’ acclaimed production of Trainspotting will play circus performer, Moff.

Karen Fishwick will play Gretel having freshly completed a tour of Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour with the National Theatre of Scotland which was performed across the UK and internationally with performances at National Theatre, London and Arts Centre, Melbourne, Australia. Previously she appeared at the Citizens in the 2014 production of Glasgow Girls.

The cast is completed by Irene Allen playing the roles of Hansel and Gretel’s wicked stepmother and a gluttonous witch, Richard Booth, Peter Collins and Jack Dorning.

Tickets available from the Citizens' website: www.citz.co.uk or by calling the box office on: 0141 429 0022.