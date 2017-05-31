Taking it to the limit to celebrate 20 amazing years

Often acclaimed as the World’s Official No.1 Eagles tribute, The Illegal Eagles are returning to the stage in 2017, to celebrate an incredible 20 years of UK and international touring.

And they are due to perform at the Edinburgh Playhouse on June 3 and King’s Theatre in Glasgow on June 11.

This seasoned group of talented musicians are true Eagles fans at heart and their impressive mastery of the Eagles distinctive sound has made them one of the most sought after shows of their kind in the world.

For their special 20th anniversary tour, The Illegal Eagles are bringing their strongest and most popular show to date, performing all of the classic Eagles hits including hits Hotel California, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes and Take it to the Limit.

Founder Phil Aldridge revealed what audiences can expect from the show: “The Illegal Eagles is all about the songs. It’s essentially a rock show with multimedia and we have increased the product value by improving the lighting and sound for this year.

“All the hits are there and we have five lead singers with incredible harmonies.” He said there will also be a special tribute to Eagles founder member and guitarist Glenn Frey who passed away in January 2016.

He said: “We have a tribute section dedicated to him and this year we are doing the Hotel California album.”

He said the group are excited about performing in Edinburgh and Glasgow: “We are looking forward to coming to Scotland.

“The audiences up north are very vocal and noisy. There are certain songs – particularly Lying Eyes – that the Scottish audiences make a lot of noise for. This year we are going to give them a whole verse of Lying Eyes to sing. They really love that song.”

For tickets visit: www.illegaleagles.com.