Strictly star set to shine in new Sunset Boulevard role

Strictly Come Dancing star Danny Mac is set to tread the boards in the award-winning musical Sunset Boulevard when it comes to the Edinburgh Playhouse next week.

Danny will play Joe Gillis in the forthcoming UK and Ireland Curve’s Production tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular show.

Acclaimed West End singer and actress Ria Jones will play Norma Desmond and the show is being directed by Nikolai Foster.

Sunset Boulevard tells the story of a faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, who lives in a fantasy world in her mansion.

Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, who is on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world.

Persuaded to work on Norma’s ‘masterpiece’, a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced.

Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until he tries to break free.

Most recently Danny captured the nation’s hearts on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, making it all the way to the final. His musical theatre credits include On The Town, starring as Gabey at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, as well as Wicked and Legally Blonde.

The former Hollyoaks actor said: “Andrew Lloyd Webber is the biggest musical theatre composer of this century, he is a genius.

“He has done a number of fantastic musicals such as Phantom of the Opera and Cats but I think this is his best work.

“Ria Jones is a class act and it is fantastic to work with her. This production has a youthful energy and a very young cast.

“But the best bit is the band. The score runs from the minute the show opens until the end.”

He continued: “This is probably the best role I’ve had – it is such a challenge. I love the fact the character of Joe is so flawed.

“When I was younger I never played characters that had gone through so much.

“It has been nice to play a role with so much back story.”

He added: “The Scottish audiences are fantastic – they really invest. They want to have that escapism so I’m really looking forward to coming to Scotland.”

Sunset Boulevard is on at the Edinburgh Playhouse from October 3 to 7. Tickets are available from www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh.