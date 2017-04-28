Scottish charities set to share £1m thanks to kiltwalkers

The hard work of Kiltwalkers is set to generate a windfall of more than £1 million for Scottish charities this year.

More than 7,000 people will take part in Sunday’s Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk, making it the biggest since the event began seven years ago.

Paul Cooney, Chief Executive of the Kiltwalk, said: “The huge fundraising target and the phenomenal number of walkers taking part just shows what a generous and caring city Glasgow is. We couldn’t ask for a better start to Kiltwalk 2017.

“All those who are walking, and those who are donating, should be extremely proud of themselves. They will make a huge impact to the lives of those who need it most.

“There will be a celebratory mood and quite rightly so. After all that hard work fundraising and training, it’s time to actually do the Kiltwalk!”

Fundraising this year received a boost from The Hunter Foundation and Sir Tom Hunter who will not only underwrite all costs but have also generously pledged that 110% of all fundraising at each Kiltwalk will go to charity.

And another bonus comes from Platinum sponsors Arnold Clark with one lucky Kiltwalker set to win a brand new Renault Clio this weekend.

This year’s event starts at 9am, when walkers of the ‘Mighty Stride’ will tackle a 23 mile route which starts at Glasgow Green and ends in Moss O Balloch Park, where those taking part in the 15 mile ‘Big Stroll’ and six mile ‘Wee Wander’ will also finish.

A number of celebrities will swap the red carpet for the streets of Glasgow this weekend. Among them is Outlander star Scott Kyle who is taking on the ‘Mighty Stride’ to raise money for Holly McLeod, a six-year-old from Saltcoats with Cerebral Palsy who needs to travel to America for a life-changing operation.

Tom Ellis of Miranda fame, who is walking for Who Cares? Scotland, has sparked a social media campaign started by fans who are desperate to see #Tominakilt. The Welsh actor put on his best Scottish accent and asked others to “get right on it by the way”.

The Lucifer star said: “I am doing the Glasgow Kiltwalk and I am urging anyone else to come and join in, join our team. If you can’t do the walk, donate to Who cares? Scotland for a worthy cause to help people who have had their lives affected by being in care and are looking for a bigger and brighter future. So please donate, walk, sign-up now it’s not too late. Get involved, get your kilt on...get right on it by the way.”

This year, even more people will be able to benefit as the Kiltwalk is now open to every Scottish charity, not just children’s charities. More than 700 charitable organisations are set to benefit this year, including Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, Beatson Cancer Charity, Calum’s Cabin and Alzheimer Scotland.

Funds raised by those who choose to walk for the Kiltwalk itself will be distributed through the STV Children’s Appeal.

Sponsors Highland Spring will make sure walkers stay fully hydrated on the day, as they have donated an incredible 49,000 bottles of water.

With more Kiltwalks to come in Aberdeen (June 4), Dundee (August 20) and Edinburgh (September 17) funds raised by the Kiltwalk since it began in 2011 could reach £5 million.

This year, Kiltie volunteers will further boost the fundraising effort, as for every hour of time they donate, Sir Tom Hunter and the Hunter Foundation will gift £1.10 to their chosen charity.

To find out more about the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.