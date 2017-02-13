Take a video tour of Glasgow with Lulu.

In the third edition of Vauxhall’s ‘Great British Legends’ series, singing icon Lulu got behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra, driving journalist Dylan Jones around the suburbs of her hometown, right here in Glasgow.

Lulu shows Dylan the places that shaped her early years, as she recalls countless stories from her life in the spotlight.

Lulu talks about being tipped as one to watch by The Beatles, collaborating with David Bowie and Take That, songwriting with the Bee Gees, and her reinvigorated passion for performing.

The release of the new interviews coincides with Lulu’s tour announcement, reinforcing her status as a ‘Great British Legend’.

Lulu follows in the footsteps of fellow legends Harry Enfield and David Haye, who took part in the first two installments of Vauxhall Astra’s ‘Great British Legends’ series, which profiles some of Britain’s best loved figures from the world of sport, comedy and entertainment.

One in four Brits has either owned or driven a Vauxhall Astra at some point in their lives, and Vauxhall has decided to celebrate this, alongside some other British living legends.

Vauxhall’s ‘Great British Legends’ series takes celebrities back to their roots, looks at their early influences and aims to find what makes a ‘Great British Legend’.

The video series celebrates over 35 years of excellence from the iconic Astra.

Lulu said, “From performing at the iconic Barrowlands in my hometown of Glasgow right back at the start, my career has taken me on an incredible journey around the world. I have been fortunate enough to have achieved as much as I have, joined some other legends along the way and to have this acknowledged by Vauxhall feels very special.”