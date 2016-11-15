Musician performs at Arctic Convoy event

A talented musician was honoured to perform at a recent Arctic Convoy anniversary service on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Ryan Corbett (17), a former Douglas Academy Music School pupil, was thrilled to be asked to play with Lev Atlas, Professor of Viola at R.C.S./Principal Viola in the Orchestra of Scottish Opera, on the Royal Yacht Britannia for the 75th Anniversary of the first Arctic Convoy on August 30.

They played Scottish and Russian music for 250 guests including 42 Arctic Convoy Veterans in their 90’s, at the reception on Britannia hosted by the Russian Consul General in Scotland.

Ryan said: “Playing with Lev Atlas was a great experience. He is a fantastic musician and I learnt a lot from playing with him. It was an honour to meet the veterans from the Arctic Convoys as my great great uncle also served on the convoys, which were long and treacherous journeys.”

Ryan, who started playing piano aged seven and accordion when he was 11, also played at a function in Glasgow City Chambers in June this year to celebrate the 30th year commemoration of the twinning of Glasgow with Rostov on Don.

He is now in his final year at St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh and the RCS Junior Conservatoire with Djordje Gajic, and has won many senior awards in competitions for his accordion playing.

Ryan is looking forward to playing at Bearsden Fiddlers Rally on Saturday, November 26 in Milngavie Town Hall. Amy Lewis, Marisa Manuel, Allan MacDougall and George Smith are also performing.

Ryan said: “They’re a great group of musicians and always make me feel very welcome.” He will play a wide range of music to show the audience what an accordion can do.

Tickets cost £10 for an adult (includes wine or soft drink), £2 for children. Available from The Iron Chef, Mugdock Road, Milngavie, Purple Edge on Drymen Road, Bearsden or at the door on the night.

There will be a raffle on the night in aid of Glasgow Lodge House Mission.