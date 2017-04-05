It’s been a long time coming, but, finally, Celine’s announced she’s coming back.

Global music sensation Céline Dion has this morning announced she will be bringing her LIVE 2017 UK and European tour to the SSE Hydro on August 5.

The show will be the only Scottish performance of the 25-date summer tour that has seen record demand since announcing earlier this year.

Celine Dion announces Glasgow on her UK 2017 tour

Céline’s return to Glasgow will be her first visit since her last performance in the city at the SECC 21 years ago. Prior to that, Céline performed a sell-out concert to over 65,000 fans at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, one of her last stadium shows on UK shores for over 19 years.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on 7 April, 2017.

One of the most successful and widely respected female performers in music history, Céline’s return to Glasgow, will see her performing to over thirteen thousand fans who have been eagerly waiting twenty one years for another chance to catch the legendary music icon in action.

Céline commented: “It is going to be a special night in Glasgow. I have not seen the beautiful sights of the city for over 21 years and cannot wait to celebrate the return with my amazing Scottish fans.“

The CÉLINE DION LIVE 2017 Tour will feature an array of smash hits from her incredible 30 year career in music, which has produced over 250 million album sales, five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 Juno Awards (Canada) and an astonishing 40 Felix Awards (Quebec).

In 2004, Céline received the Diamond award at the World Music Awards recognising her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2007 she was honoured with the Legend Award at World Music Awards in recognition of her global success and outstanding contribution to the music industry, and 2016, she was presented with the prestigious ‘’Icon Award’’ at the Billboard Music Awards.

The legendary music icon announced her first UK and European Tour in over eight years on January, 25 and the response from her fans across the UK and Europe has been incredible.

For tickets and information for the CÉLINE DION LIVE 2017 Tour visit: celinedion.com

For tickets call 0844 395 4000 or visit thessehydro.com

Tickets for all UK shows available from AXS: 08448 24 48 24 axs.com and Ticketmaster: 0844 844 0444 ticketmaster.co.uk