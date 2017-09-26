Come and sing along with the Glasgow Phoenix Choir.

The Glasgow Phoenix Choir is hosting an open rehearsal from: 7.30 to 9.30pm on October 9 in The Adelaide’s Centre, 209 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4HZ.

Have you always wanted to sing with a choir? - Well now is your chance!

Singers of all skills levels are being sought, though they are particularly keen to attract tenors and basses. The open rehearsal will give you the opportunity to see how the choir works and will include a buffet allowing prospective members to meet choir members and ask questions.

The Glasgow Phoenix Choir is a mixed voice choir, which has just begun its 67th season of music-making and friendship. The choir is very busy and each year undertakes about 20 concerts in a wide variety of venues and geographical locations raising money for a wide range of charities with the support of their sponsors.

With an exciting season ahead, they are looking forward to recording two further postcard CDs and will be singing in their usual Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Christmas and Spring concerts.

New members should be able to sing but do not need to be able to read music. You should be a friendly and enthusiastic singer who is seeking a new singing opportunity and who will be prepared to commit yourself to a range of undertakings each season. All new members must undertake a short audition with our conductor only. You will be given the support of a mentor from the choir section that you join.

For further information visit the groups website at: Glasgow Phoenix Choir or Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/GlasgowPhoenixChoir/