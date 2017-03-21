Lord of the Dance returns to Scotland with new show

Lord Of The Dance: Dangerous Games is a spectacular new staging of the much-loved traditional masterpiece and the show is heading to Edinburgh this weekend.

Choreographed and directed by Michael Flatley, Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games marks the 20th anniversary of the production by featuring new staging, new costumes and choreography while still keeping the visceral precision and thrills of Flatley’s original show.

It is coming to the Edinburgh Playhouse from March 24 to 26 following performances at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen and Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

With 40 of the world’s most outstanding young performers, directed by Michael, and new music by composer Gerard Fahy, this latest show combines the best of traditional Irish dancing with all the excitement of new music and dance.

The cast includes Erin-Kate McIlravey who plays the female lead ‘Saoirse’ and Matt Smith and Fergal Keaney who perform the part of the ‘Lord’.

Erin-Kate explained what audiences can expect: “It’s a show that is suitable for the whole family, it is about good versus evil with a love story intertwined. It’s the good guy versus the bad guy and his true love and the temptress trying to come between them.

There are great dances and two live fiddlers. This show is a lot more modern than the original. There is new choreography, new costumes and new backgrounds – it’s good to update the show to keep up with the times.”

As she was born in Paisley, Erin-Kate is looking forward to performing in Scotland: “My friends and family will be coming to the show along with my dance teacher who was in the original Lord of the Dance. I love the Scottish audiences they are always hyped up and give you a great welcome.”

While Matt revealed his favourite part of the show: “I love performing the main number - Warlord. It is a male only number and it is all done acapella. It is really cool. It is a routine that really gets the crowd going and I love performing it. One of my highlights would have to be performing with Michael Flatley at the London Palladium – performing the role he created is a real honour.”

Fergal, who has been part of the show for almost three years, added: “I joined Michael Flatley in the Dominion in 2015 and it was an amazing experience to perform with him – the man who put Irish dancing on the map. I am looking forward to coming to Scotland.

“I am reminded of my competition days in Glasgow at the world championships. That is going to be a nostalgic experience for me.”

Tickets available from www.lordofthedance.com.