Glasgow’s newest Mexican offering - with not a sign of a wall anywhere!

Citizens of the ‘Dear Green Place’ can look forward to the latest eatery to hit the city - in the form of a Mexican streetfood joint - The Duchess of Argyle will start serving authentic streetfood, tequilas, mezcals, raicilla and so much more from this weekend.

To celebrate the opening, a mariachi band will take to the streets from 6pm and the first 100 lucky customers through the door will feast on £1 tacos.

Churros with Hazelnut & Chocolate Garapinada Sauce

The street food joint and party bar will open just a stone’s throw away from where Kained Holdings started its journey to transform Glasgow’s food and drink scene 10 years ago, at the original Lebowski’s.

Argyle Street’s latest foodie haven will further bolster Finnieston’s credentials as the UK’s hippest area. The venue joins Porter & Rye, The Finnieston and Lebowski’s on the popular Finnieston strip, with The Drugstore Social on nearby Old Dumbarton Road.

“The Duchess of Argyle will be different from anything else in the city”, said Kained Holdings MD, Graham Suttle.

“Imagine a traditional Victorian boozer transformed into a brash and accessible Mexican party bar. As with everything we do, it will surprise and delight our customers. Across our nine venues there is something for everyone. Here, customers can expect a fast-paced, intense environment.

The Dirty Duchess - Ketel 1 Oranje, Plum Bitters, Lemon, Whites, Sugar and Blackberry Dust

“The Duchess of Argyle is perfect for foodies looking for a different experience from that of traditional restaurants. The food is fresh and authentic, while the drinks selection is of the highest quality.

“We’re not afraid to push boundaries. Finally, Finnieston has a real party bar!”

Among the tantalising options will be tacos and antojitos alongside an extensive agave spirit selection. The menu was devised by Kained Holding executive development chef Scott Leask. Prior to joining Kained he sailed around the world on luxury yachts where he developed a passion for Mexican cuisine, something which he has incorporated in The Duchess’ flavoursome menu.

The former Scottish young chef of the year said: “We always strive to innovate. Glasgow has so many amazing restaurants to be proud of, but there are still some things it sorely lacks.

“Authentic traditional Mexican food hasn’t really been done in the city and we’re confident we’re the ones to do it right.

“The food speaks for itself, it couldn’t be further from the ‘Tex-Mex’ people have come to expect. “

For fans of Mexico’s most famous cocktail, the venue can lay claim to Tapatio tequila’s only margarita machine in the world. The public house and taqueria is open until 1am at weekends with some of Glasgow’s most sought after DJs on the decks.

As well as five venues in Finnieston, Kained Holdings also operates Lebowski’s units in Edinburgh and Glasgow’s southside, The Kelbourne Saint on Queen Margaret Drive and The Crafty Pig on Great Western Road. The new venue takes Kained’s employment in Finnieston to over 70 people, with more than 170 employees across the group in total.

Kained Holdings recently added Independent Multiple Operator of The Year for 2016 at the SLTN Awards to its long list of awards. The group currently supports a number of charitable organisations, including The Prince’s Trust, Action for Children and Yes Chef. The group recently became an official partner of Glasgow Warriors.

The new restaurant opens on 1038 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8LX, https://www.facebook.com/theduchessofargyle/