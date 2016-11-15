Young Bearsden writer makes his debut at literary event

An aspiring playwright from Bearsden is set to make his public speaking debut alongside best-selling novelist Christopher Brookmyre later this month.

Bearsden’s Anthony Beveridge, who studies HNC Professional Writing Skills at City of Glasgow College, will take to the stage to present one of his monologues at the college’s annual City Lines event – part of the nationwide Book Week Scotland - on Tuesday 22 November.

Eighteen-year-old Anthony, who is a former pupil of Bearsden Academy, will join Brookmyre and fellow students for an evening of poetry, short stories and prose readings.

He said: “I volunteered to participate in City Lines as I’ve recently developed an interest in poetry and I want to gain experience reciting my work in front of a live audience. I’m going to be reading a monologue I wrote as part of my course.

“I haven’t done anything like this before so I’m feeling quite nervous. To be sharing the stage with someone like Christopher Brookmyre is a great opportunity. I’m hoping I might have the chance to chat with him and get some advice about working in the industry.”

He continued: “When I was at school, English was one of the only subjects I really excelled at. My mind isn’t mathematically-based and so I love the creative side of writing. I’m really enjoying the Professional Writing Skills course at City of Glasgow College as it’s helping me develop as a writer and learn more about to apply form to my writing.

“The end goal for me is to write and direct plays as I find looking at how they are constructed to be really interesting.”

John Clarke, a lecturer at City of Glasgow College, and organiser of City Lines, said: “It’s really important that our students develop their skills, both in writing and public performance, and you can’t beat reading to the public for a learning curve.

“To learn from one of the best in the business in the form of Chris Brookmyre is a great opportunity for Anthony. Christopher is a wonderful performer, and our writing students, though raw, are wonderfully talented as well. Come along and you will get to see one of Scotland’s best-loved writers and some literary stars of the future, all in one go.”

Christopher Brookmyre, the award-winning novelist behind Quite Ugly One Morning, Boiling a Frog and Bedlam, said: “I’m really looking forward to returning to City of Glasgow College and making my debut in their new City Campus. The students have always made for a really appreciative audience in the past and I’m looking forward to regaling them with some tales from the dark side of the writer’s life.”