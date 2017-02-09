Scooby Doo - where are you? Glasgow actually...

The much-loved Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang take centre stage in an all-new family musical this month at The Clyde Auditorium.

In this exciting new production, Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. Gang have been called upon to help solve an epic mystery. A trouble-making ghost is haunting a local theatre and Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Scooby-Doo are on their way in the Mystery Machine to crack the case. With crazy ghosts, perplexing puzzles, and an abundance of Scooby Snacks, it’s Scooby-Doo and friends at their best, travelling across the country, solving mysteries wherever they go.

Scooby-Doo Live! Musical Mysteries features big musical numbers including the evergreen Scooby-Doo theme song, “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?,” alongside original groovy tunes including “Round Every Corner” and “We’re Mystery Inc.” Filled with wacky new characters and uproarious antics.

Previous shows have had young audiences on the edge of their seats in traditional Scooby-Doo fashion from the moment the lights go down.

“The timeless antics of Scooby-Doo and his mystery solving Gang have been delighting kids for generations,” said Brad Globe, President od Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “We are thrilled to be bringing the Scooby Gang to Scotland in this exciting new musical for the whole family. Scooby fans of all ages will truly enjoy this immersive and entertaining experience.”

The worldwide tour with 99 stops, have sold out performances across the globe.

Tickets are selling fast for the only two Scottish performances on Friday and Saturday, 17 and 18 February, however if you’re fast you can still get some exceptional seats.

Show Times are 1.30pm & 4.30pm with tickets available from the box office at The Clyde Auditorium by calling: 0844 395 4000 or see: www.secc.co.uk

Alternatively Ticketmaster are also agents for this show - call: 0333 321 9999 or: www.ticketmaster.co.uk