Red Nose Day raises £775 at the Junior High School

It was Red Nose Day last Friday at the Junior High School in Bearsden with everyone getting into the spirit of the event.

All the primary children had great fun dressing up and putting on red noses to raise money for Comic Relief.

As part of their fundraising activities, the pupils organised a design-a-rednose competition, a photo booth for fun pictures and a zumba session for all pupils and staff.

“The day was a great success” said teacher Gillian Reid, and the school was delighted having raised a staggering £775 for the charity.