Festive fun at Mugdock’s Christmas lights switch-on

Mugdock Country Park’s Christmas Fayre and lights switch-on is happening this Friday (November 25) - from 5pm-8pm.

The lights will be switched on by Councillor Eric Gotts at 6pm and there will be a range of attractions - including children’s rides, local choir, face-painting, arts and crafts, and late-night shopping.

In addition, the ‘Friends of Mugdock’ scheme will be launched.

Becoming a member will help to support the park in future developments and also provide the card holder with exclusive benefits within all the businesses.

And the ever-popular pantomime returns again this year, with performances of Jack and the Beanstalk at the park from Friday, December 2 to Tuesday, December 27.

There are more shows than ever this year so no excuse to miss out. Tickets £11 (adult) & £7 (children) are on sale now and selling fast.

Visit www.mugdock-country-park.org.uk for more information or call 0141 956 6100.