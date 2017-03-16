Are you all geared up for Red Nose Day on the 24th?

World renowned photographer Rankin has branched out once again with exclusive t-shirts for Red Nose day 2017.

The legendary UK fashion and portrait photographer has teamed up with fashion giant TK Maxx to create the eye-catching range for Comic Relief.

For this year’s collection, Rankin has photographed nine loveable animals and created each T-shirt and coordinating pyjama set, which will be available exclusively in TK Maxx stores.

Each limited edition design features a different character, from Coco the adorable Kitten to Albert the cool bulldog and Charlie the charming horse which are available across women’s, men’s and kids sizes. Money raised from the sale of T-shirts, at least £5.00 from women’s and men’s and £2.50 from kids is donated to Comic Relief to help people living incredibly tough lives across Africa and here in the UK.

T-shirts have been manufactured in Africa and are made with Fairtrade cotton sourced from certified co-operatives in Uganda meaning a fairer price for the farmers.

Comedian Jack Whitehall and actress Maisie Williams have joined forces to front the 2017 campaign also shot by Rankin. A whole host of celebrities including Joanna Lumley, Heidi Klum, Caroline Flack and Alesha Dixon have also pledged their support to the campaign by wearing one of the exclusive T-shirts and by sharing their favourite joke.

Rankin commented: “I designed this range especially for Comic Relief with my love for animals in mind. I wanted to be able to put a fun and creative spin on classic images for this specific campaign to put a smile on people’s faces for Red Nose Day and encourage everyone to make their laugh matter.”

Emma Freud, Director of Red Nose Day, added: “We are incredibly excited to be working with TK Maxx and Rankin again this year. The money raised from each t-shirt will make a real difference to the lives of people living in poverty across Africa and the UK.”