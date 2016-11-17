Top East Dunbartonshire’s coaches honoured at awards ceremony

An awards ceremony has honoured the work done in their local communities by East Dunbartonshire’s sports coaches and volunteers.

The winners of the 2016 Club, Coach and Volunteer Awards - organised by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust - received their prizes at a gala evening at Lenzie Golf Club.

Allwyn Crawford (left) of Lenzie Tennis Club receives her Coach of The Year award from Karen OConnor, Active Schools Co-ordinator

The awards recognise winners for their efforts to encourage people of all ages to get active, go for gold and take part in community sport.

This year’s roll of honour :

Young Persons Coach Of The Year - June Campbell, Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth Amateur Swimming Club.

Young Coach Of The Year - Kirsty Cunningham, West Park United FC.

Community Coach of the Year Alan Scobie, Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth Amateur Swimming Club

Volunteer Award - Marianne Emordy and Karen Ballard, Springburn Harriers.

Development Coach - Alan Hill and Frank Thom, Springburn Harriers.

Disability Coach Of The Year - Allwyn Crawford, Tennis Aces.

Performance Coach Of The Year - Andy Lynch, Athlete Performance.

The winners at East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Cultural Trust's annual awards

Community Coach - Alan Scobie, Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth Amateur Swimming Club.

Active Schools Volunteer of the Year - Barbara Knox, Springburn Harriers.

Club Of The Year - Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth Amateur Swimming Club.

Contribution to Sport - Ian Stevenson, Lenzie Youth Club.

Councillor Anne Jarvis, Chair of EDLC Trust, said: “Well done to all the winners and nominees put forward for this year’s Club, Coach and Volunteer

Awards.

“East Dunbartonshire is lucky to have such a wealth of inspirational, hard-working and knowledgeable sports coaches and volunteers.

“The Trust and Council work together to provide sporting and leisure opportunities for people of all ages, but a huge vote of thanks is due to the inspirational coaches and volunteers in the community encouraging people of all ages to get active and involved in sport.

“The awards recognise the shining stars who inspire, support and nurture sporting people of all ages and from all backgrounds.”

The awards evening was hailed as a great success.

Disability Coach Of The Year Allwyn Crawford, said, “The members of my team who attended all enjoyed the experience and to be able to link up with

the other clubs I’m sure will be invaluable in the future.”

Community Coach of the Year Alan Scobie, of Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth ASC, added: “The event was very well run and all of our club members really enjoyed the evening.

“It was good to meet so many coaches from other sports - we truly do have a wide variety of great coaches within the area.

“The support and leadership within the Trust and the Hubs make East Dunbartonshire an exciting place for sport.”

And Active Schools Volunteer of the Year, Barbara Knox, from Springburn Harriers Juniors, said: “The format was great and the venue was excellent. Looking

forward to another successful year of working in partnership.”