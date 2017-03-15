Partick Thistle Amputee FC land top team award

Representatives from Partick Thistle Amputee FC were stunned to pick up the Team Performance of the Year award at the inaugural Nordoff Robins Scotland Scottish Sporting Awards.

After collecting the team’s award from golfing legend Bernie Gallacher at a ceremony in Edinburgh, manager Kevin Kelly and Paul Kelly said: “We’re absolutely gobsmacked and lost for words.

“It’s a great testament to the work the team do, not just the football team, but the team behind it.

“To be given this award with the people we were up against, people like Bayside, East Kilbride FC and Glasgow Warriors, they have had the year of their lives and for us to win this is incredible, it’s breathtaking.”

Partick Thistle Amputee FC is the creation of Glasgow based charity Finding Your Feet’s partnership with Partick Thistle FC to bring football to people with disabilities.

As Partick Thistle Amputees are the only amputee team in Scotland, Scots previously had to travel up to 150 miles to play amputee football.