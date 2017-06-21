World Cup bid gets under way for Wildcats star Kaz

Western Wildcats hockey star Kareena Cuthbert has begun her bid to help lead Scotland to a place in next year’s World Cup.

Scotland play their first match in the World League semi-finals in Brussels on Wednesday night against The Netherlands.

And they headed to Belgium with their hopes of earning a place among the cream of world hockey boosted by a new sponsorship deal which has been agreed with dairy firm Graham’s.

Cuthbert is co-captain of a Scotland side which needs to finish in the top eight of the competition to secure a spot in the World Cup which is taking place in England next July.

After their clash with the Dutch - ranked number one in the world - Scotland have group matches against China today (Thursday), Italy on Saturday and South Korea on Sunday.

Before the team left Scottish Hockey said it was delighted to announce Graham’s The Family Dairy as skorts sponsor of the Scotland Women’s Hockey team and as Scottish Hockey’s official dairy partner.

As part of the partnership, the Graham’s logo will feature on the Scotland Women’s Hockey team’s skorts, and the dairy will also gift the players a selection of products throughout the year.

Following the World Euro League semi-final the Scots will compete at the Rabo EuroHockey Championships 2017 in Amsterdam in August against the top European nations in hockey.