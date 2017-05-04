Western Wildcats chasing Euro hockey double

Both Western Wildcats Men’s and Ladies’ teams will take part in the play-offs this weekend to compete for a place in European competition next season.

The men booked their spot with a dramatic comeback against Grange recently as they hit back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

They will now play Kelburne in the play-off at Glasgow Green on Saturday, the same day the Ladies take on Edinburgh University at Peffermill.

Western had travelled to top of the table Grange needing a point against a side who required victory to secure the National League 1 title.

Grange looked on their way as they led 2-0 just after half-time but Western pulled themselves back in to contention with two penalty corner strikes from Adam MacKenzie.

The crowd were treated to a nail biting, end-to-end match; however it was Western who managed to find the winner through young Roshan Anderson, sealing the points and the play-off place and ending Grange’s title hopes.

It’s been a successful spell for the club. The Men’s 1 team have also won the Scottish plate, lifting the trophy with a 4-1 win over Watsonians in the final, played as part of Scottish Hockey’s Scottish Cup Finals day at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.

The Milngavie side produced an excellent display to lead 3-0 at the break.

Niall Sommerville gave them an early lead and Ron Harwood deflected in a penalty corner shot from Andrew McAllister to double the advantage.

McAllister then again set up Harwood to add a third before half-time.

After the break Harwood missed a penalty flick to complete his hat-trick, firing wide, before Andrew McConnell did make it 4-0.

Watsonians battled hard and reduced the deficit through Fraser McCurdy near the end but there was no denying Wildcats a deserved triumph.

And the previous week the Ladies 2s captured the West District Cup Plate Final with a 7-2 win over an experienced Ferguslie side.

In a closely contested first half Zoe Sinclair broke the deadlock for Wildcats and Emma Reid added another before Ferguslie pulled one back in a breakaway.

However within four minutes of the restart Sinclair had netted two further goals to secure her hat-trick and Reid finished calmly for her second of the game.

Ferguslie reduced the deficit but two further Wildcats goals in the final 20 minutes completed the scoring.