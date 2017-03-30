West of Scotland run in magnificent seven tries

West of Scotland were comprehensive winners over neighbours Hillhead/Jordanhill in their final away league match of the season.

Hills have had a torrid time this year with a single losing bonus point to their name all season and were playing for pride.

But they took an unexpected lead when lock Callum Stove found a gap in the West defence to score.

However West hit back when, after a strong scrum they won a penalty, elected for another scrum and passed to Jamie McAulay who had a clear run to score. Brother Rosss slotted over the conversion and West led 7-5.

Then a clever chip forward by Mark Sim was controlled by Alex Fisken before it could go into touch and he scored in the corner.

Another excellent West move saw Ross McAulay break through the Hills defence, chip forward and when the defence made a mess of things, West turned it over and passed to Ross Carnegie out wide who touched down in the corner.

West were looking comfortable at 17-5 but Hills got a break just before half-time when scrum half Ross Thomson rounded the West defence to score, unconverted.

After the break West, despite being stopped just before the line, didn’t lose patience and passed it left then right before finally Alex Fisken snuck in under the posts for the bonus point, Ross McAulay’s conversion made the score 24-10.

Then Hills imploded, gifting West a try when first an attempted chip found Darren Allen who ran in unopposed, although they then they clawed a try back when Chris Tulloch scored in a rare break.

Mark Jenkinson extended his recent scoring streak when the influential lock chipped over the Hills defence, collecting his own chip to score a try many wingers would have been proud of.

West then finished the scoring with their seventh try when after a strong scrum Ross McAulay dummied and fooled the home defence to score.

West play their last game of the season at home to Whitecraigs on Saturday.