West of Scotland 26 Biggar 32: Fightback not enough for West

West of Scotland went down to Biggar in a high-scoring BT National Division 2 encounter at Burnbrae on Saturday, despite a second-half fightback.

The Milngavie side were up against it after Biggar scored right at the start.

Out half Aird Jardine chipped over the West defence and won the chase to touch down under the posts.

He missed the conversion but Biggar increased their lead when a West missed tackle allowed winger Alisdair Sinclair to score in the corner.

The extras were again missed and West hit back when, following a series of pick and drives, the ball was passed wide for Jamie MacAulay to score. As happened at Cartha, Blair Smith couldn’t find the kicking tee but executed an excellent drop kick for the conversion.

Just when a West fightback looked on the cards, Biggar broke out again, the ball going through the hands to find prop Donald Voas who scored in the corner. Then after a passing move, flanker Euan Sanderson broke through the West defence to score under the posts for a bonus point try.

Biggar’s first successful kick extended the lead to 22-7 and Ross Jackson then broke two tackles to score, another conversion making the half-time score 29-7.

West gradually got back into it. Harry Brewster eventually sneaked over, Smith converting, and a Biggar defender dropped the ball for Jamie MacAulay to pick up and score his second try. Smith did the honours and it was all to play for at 29-21.

Biggar were now looking tired and as West hammered at their line Billy Dineen executed a classy shovel pass to Mark Jenkinson who scored on the overlap for West’s try bonus.

It was now a cracking match with West in touching distance at 29-26, but it was Biggar who rounded off the scoring though with a long range penalty. West had two points in the bag so long as they didn’t allow any more scores and were grateful when the visitors booted a penalty into touch for the final whistle.

West now have a fortnight’s break before Peebles visit Burnbrae on February 11.