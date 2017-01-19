West face derby date with GHK

The weather wiped out the rugby action for both West of Scotland and Strathendrick last Saturday.
West’s BT National Division 2 clash at home to Biggar and Endrick’s BT West Division 3 game at Strathaven were both called off.
This Saturday West are at home to local rivals GHK in the third derby of the season.
West won 48-32 in a BT Cup tie at Burnbrae in August but lost 26-13 when they visited GHK on league business in September.
Strathendrick will look to strengthen their position at the top of the table with a win at home to Police Scotland-Glasgow.
The Fintry side were 45-7 winners at Lochinch in October.