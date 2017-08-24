Top pro Kylie delivers golf masterclass at Douglas Park

“It was a great occasion which attracted a large turnout”

The 30-year-old star was at the club to provide a Masterclass and Clinic - prompting a large turnout from members keen to learn from the best.

It was so popular that three one-hour sessions had to be organised during Kylie’s visit, which then concluded with a much-valued question and answer session held on the first tee.

The event was organised by The Watson Foundation set up by John M Watson OBE – an honorary life member of Douglas Park and whose family have strong connections to the club.

The Watson Foundation sponsors Kylie - who is a Ladies’ Professional Golf Association touring professional - and her Douglas Park visit was described by the club as a “prestigious exhibition fixture.”

John M Watson said: “We were delighted to welcome Kylie to Douglas Park.

“It was a great occasion which attracted a large turnout from members. Originally designed for lady members it was widened to include all sections given Kylie’s popularity especially among junior members.

“Her masterclass, as expected, provided great tips from a true golfing professional.”

Kylie is well known as an exceptional golfer, having turned professional after a successful amateur career in 2010 and now plays all over the world.

She has now played in 151 Ladies’ European Tour tournaments and has two wins to her credit - the Deloitte Ladies Open in Amsterdam in 2014 and the Ladies’ German Open a few weeks later.

She also has 11 LET top 10 finishes to her name and is currently 42nd on the 2017 Order of Merit.

Her most recent event was the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Fife.

She scored 75 in her opening round and 76 in her second for a seven-over-par 36-hole total of 151 which unfortunately wasn’t enough to maker the cut and left her in 137th place.

Her top finish this year was an excellent 13th in the World Ladies Championship in China in March and she has also had top 25 finishes at the Oates Vic Open in Australia and Mediterranean Open in Spain.

She is a great sporting all rounder and lists swimming and running among her other sporting choices.

The Watson Foundation has helped Douglas Park before – in 2014 the club received one of its biggest ever donations in the form of a £100,000 gift.

The money was used to improve many aspects of the club’s infrastructure. Improvements included the external refurbishment of the impressive Art Deco Clubhouse which was built in 1938 and enhanced roads and paths.

John also has strong family connections to Douglas Park with several members of his family having been members over the years. John has played at the club for almost 58 years.

During this year Douglas Park has made a concerted effort to recruit more new members with significant success.

Application forms for members can be obtained from the club.