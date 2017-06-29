Thorn Park win Scottish Cup after thriller against Giffnock

Bearsden’s Thorn Park Tennis Club have triumphed in the final of the Scottish Cup for the third time in six years.

They lifted the trophy with victory over Giffnock in a thrilling, high quality final at Craiglockhart in Edinburgh on Sunday.

The Bearsden side led by the narrowest of margins, 2-1, after round one with captain Jordan Gray and Adam Stevenson beating Vincent Gillespie and Euan McGinn in a deciding third set tie-break.

Thorn then led 4-2 after the second round was won by the same margin and looked strong favourites to take the title. But Giffnock hadn’t given up hope and at one point in round three led in all three rubbers.

But in front of a packed stand Thorn Park’s third pairing of Mike Cohen and Robert Dalgetty decided the outcome of the final with a 6-3 7-6 win over Giffnock’s Matt Stout and Owen Hadden.

Skipper Gray said: “As Head coach at Thorn Park LTC it has been an pleasure to be involved in the Scottish cup final five from the last six years. We have firmly established ourselves as one of Scotland’s premier tennis clubs.

“The competition itself is a fantastic breeding ground for our up and coming stars of the future.

“This season Connor Thomson (15) and Ewan Moore (19) have been instrumental in our team reaching the final and lifting the trophy.

“Aidan McHugh three years ago was the youngest ever winner of the cup at 15 and is now playing at Junior Wimbledon this year and is ranked inside the top 100 in the world ITF.

“I would like to thank all of my team and the support the club has given over the past 10 years.”