Terrific tennis is served up at annual Bearsden tournament

Bearsden Lawn Tennis Club again served up a treat when it held a highly successful 41st annual invitation tournment recently.

The event was first organised to celebrate the club’s 90th anniversary in 1977.

And it has become a hugely populaer annual event held at Jubilee Gardens ever since then .

The format of the tournament features eight or more clubs from the surrounding area competing for the championship trophies.

In the men’s event, after some close first round matches, holders Bishopbriggs represented, again by Andrew Blair and Greg Marlo, met Fardin Panjshiri and Ridwan Pfluger of Western.

In the closest of matches a 6-5 win just scraped them a place in the final.

There they met Bearsden’s Andrew Christie and Liam Gordon.

Although both players are still under 18, they secured their place in the final with a 12-2 win over Milngavie’s Frank McBride and David Alexander.

The final was neck and neck all the way with Bishopbriggs taking an early lead and then the home team getting ahead.

Eventually the more experienced Bishopbriggs pair won some key points in the last game to retain their title with a 7-5 win and take the trophy back home too.

The ladies event also produced some excellent matches.

Both Bearsden’s first couple, Joanne Quirk and Lesley Pratt, and the Garscube based Glasgow University Staff team, comprising Genevieve Stapleton and Elaine Clark, had relatively comfortable passages to meet in the semis.

But with both teams raising their game, it was the Glasgow University ladies who eventually reached the final with an 8-4 win.

In the bottom half of the draw, Bearsden’s second team of Susan Burns and Pauline Hughes, thanks to some superb net play by Susan, proved too strong for the experienced Clarkston couple, Mary Gow and Lesley Taylor.

But in the final it was the Glasgow University ladies - losing finalists last year - who came through with a 6-3 win over the home team to take the trophy to the University for the first time.

Trophies were presented to the winners by club secretary Andy Gordon. Also present at the event was Mike Bottomley representing club main sponsor Clyde Property

Tournament referee was Josie Beeley who has officiated at all of the 41 tournaments.