Swimming trio earn places in Commonwealth Games team

Milngavie pair Calum Tait and Jack Thorpe and Balfron’s Ross Murdoch are all off to next year’s Commonwealth Games.

The trio were named this week in the Scotland swimming squad which will head to Australia’s Gold Coast next April.

They were part of the contingent of swimmers and bowlers who formed the first batch of confirmed selections announced by Team Scotland.

All three also took part in the 2014 Games in Glasgow.

Murdoch famously defeated fellow Scot Michael Jamieson to take 200 metres breaststroke gold with Tait finishing fifth in the same final, while Thorpe was part of the 4x100m freestyle relay squad.