Success on a plate for High School hockey team

A jubilant High School of Glasgow hockey team - featuring players from Bearsden and Milngavie - have won the Scottish Schools Plate.

The school’s 1st XI clinched the title with a dramatic penalty shoot out win over Robert Gordon College, from Aberdeen, after a tough final at a rain-soaked and windy Glasgow Green.

At half-time the High School girls were two up, thanks to goals from Sarah Turnbull, from Bearsden ,and captain Sammy Bell from Milngavie

But Robert Gordon’s turned up the pressure in the second half, scoring early on and making it a 2-2 draw at the final whistle.

The final was then decided on running penalties, with the High School coming out ultimate winners with a 4-2 penalty victory.

Penalty goals came from Oli Crawford from Bearsden and Fiona Baillie from Milngavie, and earlier goalscorers Sarah Turnbull and captain Sammy Bell.

And a vital role was also played by High School goalkeeper, fourth year pupil Daya Panesar from Bearsden, who was in impressive form in saving two crucial penalties.

To reach the Plate Final, the High School of Glasgow X1 had convincing wins of 8-1 against Peebles High X1 in the quarter finals, and 4-0 against the High School of Dundee in the semis.

And to celebrate their success the girls headed off to the sunshine to embark upon a five-day tour in Portugal.

Based in Lisbon, the teamn had friendly fixtures arranged against sides from the Portuguese capital and the nearby town of Cascais.